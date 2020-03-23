How multiple myeloma & diabetes triggered Nigeria’s first Covid-19 patient death

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
142

Nigeria has recorded the first coronavirus death, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Monday.

“The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK,” NCDC tweeted.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy,” it added.

The deceased, Suleiman Achimugu, was a former managing director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company.

The family in a press statement sent to The Guardian said “he died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK.”

“He was in self isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms,” the family spokesman Abubakar Achimugu said in the statement.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment,” the statement added.

SHARE
Previous articleBREAKING: UK returnee becomes Nigerian to die of reports first CoronaVirus, confirms 5 new cases today
Next articleCOVID-19: LASG issues guidelines for public transport operators, passengers to curb spread
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.