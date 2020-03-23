Global Coronavirus Pandemic is God’s Judgement of Sin, Arrogance And Disobedience —CAN President

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Sunday said arrogance of humans against God, sin and all sorts of wickedness were responsible for the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Ayokunle made this assertion in his sermon on a cable television on Sunday.

The cleric identified ungratefulness among other factors as responsible for the outbreak and spread of the pandemic.

He said, “As in the case of the children of Israel in this passage, the arrogance of man against God and lawfully constituted authority led to God’s anger and judgment over the people.

“People say anything today against God and against the word of God.

“The Holy scriptures injunctions which are God’s commands no longer matter before us. We query the validity today of the word of God and equally deliberately act against it.

“All practices that would make us worship God we reject or abandon under the guise of fundamental human right.

“This pride and arrogance against God came because of advancement in technology. We feel we can do many things without God and thus become ‘god’ to ourselves.

“Technological advancement should make us to reference God the more because he is the revealer of knowledge.

“Sinfulness is an extension of my first point of arrogance against God.

“In Nigeria, violence has become a daily occurrence.”

On what can be done to overcome Coronavirus and other similar diseases, the cleric assured those, who are godly to nurse no fear of any pandemic.

He reminded them of how God used the blood of the lamb to protect His people in Goshen when the angels of destruction were killing the first born of the Egyptians.

Nigeria has announced 28 confirmed cases of the deadly virus with fears mounting of a further spread.

