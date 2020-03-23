BREAKING: UK returnee becomes Nigerian to die of reports first CoronaVirus, confirms 5 new cases today

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the first CoronaVirus death in Nigeria.

“The first #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the United Kingdom,” NCDC this morning posted on twitter.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.”

The NCDC also confirmed 5 new additional cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 35.

We earlier reported that the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was confirmed positive in Abuja on Sunday night.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), two in Lagos State and one in Edo State.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom. As of 09:45 am on 23rd of March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy,” it added.

The deceased, Suleiman Achimugu, was a former managing director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company.

The family in a press statement sent to The Guardian said “he died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK.”

“He was in self isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms,” the family spokesman Abubakar Achimugu said in the statement.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...