BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive for coronavirus

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has announced that his son tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made his known via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“My son has tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted.

According to the former Vice-President of Nigeria, his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he added.

