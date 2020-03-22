Lagos confirm new cases of Coronavirus as number rise to 30

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced three confirmed cases of Covid-19, increasing the total number to 30 in Nigeria.

The three new cases were found in Lagos and two of them are returning travellers while one of them is a contact of a confirmed case.

“Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. 2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.

As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.”

