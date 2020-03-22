Coronavirus: Trump touts Chloroquine as ‘game changer’, ‘a gift from God’

By Godwin Nnanna

As Chinwe sat at the nurses corner, memories nibbled her heart like minnows. The first time she was at Mount Sinai Hospital, she was down with fever. She felt woozy and lightheaded.

She had just moved from Nigeria to New York. The urgent care doctor on duty that morning was Nigerian.

As the doctor ambled towards her, watched her lack of coordination, she pulled her into an embrace. ‘Ogini?’ (what’s the problem?) she asked in her native Igbo language.

“I feel like I have malaria and would need chloroquine,” Chinwe replied. That was 15 years ago. Today, Chinwe works in the same hospital as a triage nurse. Chinwe needed chloroquine then.

It’s the hospital and city that may need the anti-malaria drug today.

A city under siege

In the last two days, Chinwe and her colleagues have seen the number of coronavirus patient needing care in Mount Sinai double.

At least 20 have hospital beds, 18 were being observed and more than 60 are being tested in the emergency room daily. The hospital is now repurposing beds normally used for elective surgery patients to create wards for treating coronavirus cases.

Tents have been set up to expand reach and the hospital administration is mopping up capacity by imploring retired physicians and nurses to return. The hospital has no beds and ventilators for new patients.

The hospital says it is making it easier and safer to get care.

“If you think you may have COVID-19, you can get care quickly through our video and online care services through Mount Sinai Now Virtual Care,” hints a posting on its website.

At Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn, doctors and nurse are so short on supplies that they are disinfecting and reusing masks.

There were 230 coronavirus patients in the emergency room of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens on Thursday. New York mayor, Bill de Blasio called New York City “the epicenter of this crisis.”

City officials are considering converting the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan into an emergency treatment center. They are also considering transforming the Madison Square Garden into a potential medical surge facility.

“We’re going to have to identify places, maybe the Javits Center, maybe Madison Square Garden” says Corey Johnson, speaker of the New York City Council.

The planned new temporary medical facilities are part of effort to prepare for what is expected to be a surge of demand as more people are hospitalized from coronavirus.

As of Saturday night, 12,312 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 76 deaths was reported in the state of New York. The state’s rate of hospitalization, according to the governor, Andrew Cuomo, is now 15 percent of coronavirus cases.

Cuomo said the state anticipates an infection rate of between 40 and 80 percent of the population.

Governor Cuomo took what he calls “the ultimate step” to protect the residents of the state, signing an executive order “mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.”

‘A game changer’

With the number of cases quintupling in a week, President Donald Trump has touted chloroquine as a potential treatment for the virus.

Trump said Thursday that chloroquine had shown “very encouraging early results” treating coronavirus and will be rolled out “almost immediately” to help fight the virus in the US.

“It was a strong drug,” said Trump who described the drug as a potential ‘game changer.’

“If chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine work, you’re going to see numbers come down very rapidly,” he said.

Not minding the gap between his ad-hoc views and those of the scientists on his Covid-19 task force, Trump re-echoed same confidence during his briefing on Saturday.

“This would be a gift from heaven, this would be a gift from God if it works,” he said.

“We’re going to pray from God that it does work.”

Trump has become chloroquine’s most prominent booster.

Shortly after the press conference where he praised the drug, the president doubled down in a tweet telling his 74 million followers: “Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”

He says his administration will distribute the drug to states most affected. “I think New York is getting 10,000 units,” he said.

“It has been found in mice to be effective to treat a variety of viruses,” Dr. Kristian Olson, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, told CNBC.

China, South Korea and France have variously experimented with chloroquine as a treatment option for coronavirus.

South Korea’s task force on Covid-19 said studies on chloroquine indicated that it had “certain curative effect” and “fairly good efficacy”.

Reports from China and France suggest that hydroxychloroquine may have some benefits against coronavirus.

Dr Anthony Fauci, lead scientist on Trump’s coronavirus task force, however maintains that claim about the effectiveness of chloroquine on coronavirus is ‘anecdotal’.

“It was not done in a controlled clinical trial, so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it,” he said of studies so far.

Rush for Chloroquine

Hospitals have been rushing to stockpile chloroquine and its less toxic cousin hydroxychloroquine in expectation of a surge in Covid-19 patients.

“We’re seeing hoarding as hospitals are very concerned that they have access to the right drugs. In merely 17 days, US hospitals purchased more chloroquine than they did in all of last year,” Soumi Saha, senior director of advocacy at Premier Inc, told Bloomberg News.

Premier helps about 4,000 hospitals buy and manage drug supplies.

The National Association of Chain Drugstores has urged physicians to exercise restraint and prescribe hydroxychloroquine to only those who “have a medically appropriate reason to have it.”

On its part, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has assured that chloroquine will continue to be available for those who need it.

“The agency will take all steps to ensure that chloroquine remains available for patients who take it to treat severe and life-threatening illnesses such as lupus,” says FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement released Thursday.

While Trump continues to enthusiastically advocate for the use of the drug in treating Covid-19, Saha insists “it’s important for the CDC and professional societies to serve as the source of truth” about the potentials of chloroquine to treat coronavirus.

In Nigeria where chloroquine has been used for decades to treat malaria, Trump’s statements about chloroquine as a possible ‘cure’ for coronavirus has triggered a mad rush for it driving the price multiple times over its normal cost.

Pharmacies across the commercial city of Lagos are fast running out of supply. As at Saturday evening, Lagos had 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Instinct vs science

Dr Anthony Fauci, White House lead Covid-19 scientist shares Saha’s concern. His biggest challenge so far has been how to strike a good balance between Trump’s gut instinct and science. In his three years in office, Trump has had a lot of success stifling science through administrative moves.

When asked if the drug was promising, Fauci, standing next to Trump, said “no” because “the evidence you’re talking about … is anecdotal evidence.”

Fauci insists that while Trump “feels optimistic about something,” his duty as a doctor is to ensure the drug meets clinical standards for coronavirus treatment.

“Fundamentally, I think it probably is going to be safe, but I like to prove things first,” Fauci said. As Fauci explained, the difference between him and Trump is “the hope that it will work, versus proving that it will work.”

