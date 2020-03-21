Lagos Bus Services Transports 10million Passengers

The Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), the leading bus transport company in
Lagos State has successfully transported 10 million Nigerians in 10 months of its
operations. This disclosure was made in Lagos on Thursday 19, March 2020 by the
company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Idowu Oguntona after a
commemorative bus ride with the 10-millionth passenger of the company from the
Ojodu-Berger Terminus to Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.
The 10-millionth commuter, Uwuadileke Chinedu, was identified before the trip
commenced and was given a one-month free bus pass at a short commemorative
ceremony at the bus terminus.
Oguntona, who was accompanied by senior management staff of LBSL, some
commuters and guests during the trip, gave company's scorecard and assured
stakeholders that its best was yet to come.
He further assured commuters who use the Lagos Bus Services of its commitment to
excellence as the gold bar of its operations by moving them to their destinations
timely, conveniently, comfortably and at affordable fares.
Oguntona assured Nigerians that the company’s long term goal is to help in making
Lagos a livable city where most car owners do not see the need to put their cars on
the road during business hours as they can count on Lagos Bus Services to
transport them to their desired destinations within the City of Lagos.
Oguntona said, "As part of our efforts to facilitate intermodal transportation in Lagos
State, we collaborate with LAGFERRY to ensure seamless movement of people, and
we are ready to work with other sister organisations to ensure that the Sanwo-Olu
administration's blueprint for the transport sector is realised. The Greater Lagos we
envisage with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a smart city where a resident can get
of home, ride on our bus, get on a ferry link a train and still return home in a bus, all
in a day’s journey. It is no longer a dream without a date. It is now a realisable goal
in our life time.”
Oguntona further disclosed that the company has been growing organically, tripling
its fleet from 50 buses in May 2019 to 150 high capacity buses by December 2019
as part of efforts to improve public transportation in Lagos State. Additional 65 high
capacity buses were deployed and seven new major routes opened in February for
the use of commuters affected by the restriction order placed on motorcycles and
tricycles in some parts of Lagos.
Oguntona also stated that LBSL transports 80, 000 passengers daily on its 15 routes
and has such has been able to achieve the significant feat of effectively transporting
10 million passengers in 10 months since 2019 while creating jobs for hundreds of
people. He also disclosed that plans were afoot to introduce more high capacity and
mini-buses into the company's fleet to serve more commuters across the state.
"LBSL is a key player in the Traffic Management & Transportation; Health and
Environment component of the THEMES agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
We have created jobs for over 700 Lagosians, with about 87 per cent of the staff
being bus captains, operations staff and technical staff. We have also empowered
Lagosians for employment through our driving school that successfully produced
1,969 certified high capacity bus drivers in 2019," he said.
The MD further thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for government's support
and expressed LBSL's readiness to collaborate with more public agencies to address
public transport needs of Lagosians.
Speaking against the backdrop of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the
State and the need for relevant organizations to embrace precautionary measures,
Oguntona disclosed that the company is putting in place, necessary measures to
minimize exposure to the virus in our buses.
In his words, " As we speak now, the use of sanitizers in all our stations is now
compulsory. This is in addition to provision of Thermometer already deployed across
our stations to check passenger's Temperature before they board our buses, to
contain the spread of this virus and ensure that users of LBSL are safe and
protected.
"Apart from this, we have educated our staff and we're extending the same
information and sensitization to our users on how to be safe in our buses. We ensure
our buses are cleaned properly and disinfected regularly and we advocate a general
personal and environmental hygiene for everyone"
The lucky 10-millionth commuter, Uwuadileke Chinedu, thanked the LBSL for its kind
gesture, disclosing that it was a pleasant surprise as he never knew the company
intended to reward anyone on a day like this.
“Lagos Bus Service has been a blessing since I started patronizing them.
Comfortable, convenient and reliable all the time. And with this special milestone and
recognition, I go dey follow you…” Chinedu concluded singing and dancing.