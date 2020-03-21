Kano university shuts down over Covid-19

Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wudil has shut down following directives from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and Kano state government to close all tertiary institutions, in the wake of Covid-19.

A release signed by the Deputy Registrar Public Relations Unit, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, on behalf of the Registrar Aminu Muhammad, indicated that the closure of the University takes effect from tomorrow, Monday 23rd March, 2020.

While the closure affects only students of the University, all staff are expected to report to their duty posts and they are advised to adhere strictly to the protection tips by Health officials in the state,” the statement read in part.

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Musa, has urged staff and students to pray for divine intervention for the eradication of the pandemic disease.

