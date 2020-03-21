Kano university shuts down over Covid-19

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
54

Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wudil has shut down following directives from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and Kano state government to close all tertiary institutions, in the wake of Covid-19.

A release signed by the Deputy Registrar Public Relations Unit, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, on behalf of the Registrar Aminu Muhammad, indicated that the closure of the University takes effect from tomorrow, Monday 23rd March, 2020.

While the closure affects only students of the University, all staff are expected to report to their duty posts and they are advised to adhere strictly to the protection tips by Health officials in the state,” the statement read in part.

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Musa, has urged staff and students to pray for divine intervention for the eradication of the pandemic disease.

SHARE
Previous articleLagos explosion: Governors pay condolence visit to Sanwo-Olu donates Abule-Ado relief fund
Next articleNigeria to shut Lagos, Abuja international airports from Monday as Coronavirus case doubles
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.