How my wife of 43 years in marital bliss died – Ben Murray-Bruce reveals

A former Nigerian senator, Ben Marry-Bruce, has lost him wife, Evelyn, to cancer.

The former senator announced this on Friday via his Twitter handle.

He said, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.”

