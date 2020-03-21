COVID-19: FG Working on Developing more Isolation Centres – Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the country is working to develop more isolation centres following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Dr. Ehanire said this on Friday in a press conference where he noted that every country is scrambling to build isolation centres.

According to him, Nigeria is working to increase the beds in the isolation centres in Lagos and Abuja.

“For covid 19, every country is scrambling to build isolation centres. China built its own in thousand-bed centre in 10 days. That’s them,” he said.

He explained that “Every country is scrambling for that and we are also doing our own part.

“We have our own strategies to increase beds and also to sometimes improvise if need be. There is a standard isolation centre going on in Gwagwadala.

“There is one already in Lagos, a very sound one, which was inherited from the ebola virus epidemic. They are very stable.

“There are other strategies we are immediately working upon to develop isolation centres if the need arises. we are seriously working on those ones including telling our teaching hospitals to immediately make wards available if the need arises.”

He said there was no country prepared for the outbreak, adding that all countries are really adapting and moving.”

Source: Channels TV

