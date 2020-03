The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.91% month-on-month and by 9.61% year-on-year to N1,696.76 in February 2020 from N1,681.38 in January 2020.

This is according to the NBS Transport fare Watch report for February 2020 which covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

It added that States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,235.00), Borno (N2,550.00) and Adamawa (N2,545.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N963.00), Enugu (N970.00) and Bayelsa (N1030.00).

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 0.68% month-on-month and by 14.26% year-on-year to N202.89 in February 2020 from N201.51 in January 2020. States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N336.00), Abuja FCT/Cross River (N310.00) and Lagos (N275.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N107.00), Abia (N147.00) and Anambra (N149.00).

“Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.24% month-onmonth and by 0.73% year-on-year to N30,904.89 in February 2020 from N30,831.76 in January 2020.

States with highest air fare were Rivers (N35,600.00), Jigawa (N35,400.00), Kwara (N35,350.00) while States with lowest air fare were Katsina (N24,686.00), Sokoto (N25,400.00), and Kano (N25,500.00).

“Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 1.58% month-on-month and by 16.97% year-on-year to N132.94 in February 2020 from N132.84 in January 2020. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N262.00), Kogi (N240.00) and Lagos (N205.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N63 .00), Katsina (N69.00) ,” NBS Transport fare Watch report stated.

