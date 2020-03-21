Chevron Nigeria Says no Employee Has Been Infected by Covid-19

Lagos, March 20, 2020: Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and CNL , affirms that none of its employees has contracted the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) infection.

“Chevron continues to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world and has been utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities. We are regularly updating our workforce and will continue to adjust plans as appropriate as we receive more information”, said Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs. “Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and their family members, and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure”, he stated.

CNL confirms that one of its employees, an expatriate in the company’s Escravos operation, who was recently monitored over flu-like symptoms has tested negative to the Coronavirus.

“Chevron is actively responding to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) outbreak. Some of the preventive measures in CNL include: Daily temperature screening at the entry points to our offices and field locations, issuance of travel advisory to guide all rotational/business and personal travels, pre-embarkation screening, more utilization of non-face to face meeting tools and minimizing inviting external parties to CNL’s office,” Esimaje explained.

He also mentioned that advisory on simple personal hygiene measures, like regular washing of hands, covering cough and sneezes, are shared with the CNL workforce as safeguards for protecting themselves and their families in these times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...