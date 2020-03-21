BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Nigeria’s president Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been forced to cancel his trip to Guinea as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A top government source confirmed the development to Naija247news on Friday evening.

According to the official, Buhari together with presidents of Ghana, Ivory Coast and Niger were supposed to arrive Guinea this weekend ahead of a rescheduled referendum in that country but has now shelved that plan as a result of the rapid rate at which the pandemic was spreading on the continent.

President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, plans to amend the country’s constitution in order to keep his hold on power despite already serving two terms of five years each that elapses at the end of this year.

The situation has led to widespread violence in the West African country with at least 31 civilians and a policeman killed already.

The referendum should have held on March 1 but was moved to March 22, which has eventually been put on hold as a result of of the deadly virus.

The pandemic has already hit several African countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Benin.

Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of the virus with one of President Buhari’s daughter just back from the United Kingdom already in self-isolation like every other traveller from high risk countries as advised by the World Health Organisation.

