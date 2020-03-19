World Premiere for All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Motor Corporation on Monday premiered new generation Hyundai Elantra made for year 2021.

Launched and livestreamed around the world at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, Calif, United States, the seventh-generation Elantra showcased an edgy and aggressive look based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects Hyundai’s new design identity.

The 2021 Elantra’s design accentuates its progressive and exotic character through Parametric Dynamics. Cutting edge engineering solutions and design innovations actualized the polyhedral appearance.

Essentially, advanced digital design technology brought the Parametric Dynamics design language to life. Having three lines meet at one point is the main element of Parametric Dynamics. This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra’s disrupter-spirit.

The ‘Immersive Cocoon’ interior layout creates a driver-focused user experience. Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car.

