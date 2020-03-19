Shun Corruption or Face Sanctions, Uzodimma Charges Appointees

Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has charged his appointees to shun corruption, embrace the 3R mantra of his administration, namely: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery, and to work assiduously to achieve results or be ready to be shown the way out.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on Thursday while flagging off a three-day Induction Retreat for the Appointees and other top government officials tagged “Re-energizing Imo: Towards Sustainable Development – A collective Action” at Imo Concorde Hotel.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that my government has zero tolerance for corruption. Anyone of you involved in corrupt practice will not only be removed from office, but will be handed over to the relevant Security Agencies for prosecution. I am aware that some government officials are already tinkering with the idea of circumventing due process in the conduct of government business. Let me reiterate that anyone caught will be a sure candidate for the EFCC,” the Governor said.

The Governor reminded the Commissioners designate, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants that they were appointed on merit as “Team New Imo” and Apostles of shared prosperity. He urged them to shun corruption and show commitment to duty and loyalty to Imo people and his government.

Governor Uzodimma admonished them to jettison their personal relationships with him as time now is for governance, not friendship, stating that they were selected from among so many qualified persons on their individual merit.

“You must consider yourself really privileged to have made the list of the New Imo Team. I painstakingly chose each and every one of you on merit based on your commendable pedigree and commitment to our struggle…. To retain the membership will depend on tenacious commitment to duty, result – driven performance, manifest honesty and undiluted and undeletable loyalty to Imo people and my Administration.

The Imo Chief Executive who reiterated that he was focused on anchoring healthy policies aimed at eradicating poverty, enhancing productivity, providing quality education, security of lives and property, among other dividends of democracy, called for sacrifices and maximum dedication”.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the retreat intended to properly align the appointees with the policy objectives of his government so that they can hit the ground running as members of one team.

While tasking the New Imo Team on commitment to duty, the Governor said: “You are automatically the apostles of the shared prosperity agenda which is the mainstay of the vision of my administration.” He noted that Imo State has lost so much ground as a result of selfish and inept leadership of the past.

Governor Uzodimma stated: “Truth to tell, Imo State has not been very fortunate with visionary leadership for many years now. I intend to break that jinx with our well mapped out manifesto which is anchored on the 3Rs of this administration, to wit; Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. These are lucidly outlined in my maiden broadcast of January 20, where I outlined the policy/manifesto of my administration i.e. THE ECONOMY, THE BUREAUCRACY, EDUCATION, GOVERNANCE AND SECURITY.

The retreat attracted resource persons who are experts in policy formulation, economic and social engineering, rule of law and accountability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...