Reps to investigate NLNG, IOCs over NWMD $10 billion Project

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the non-inclusion of waste management and sludge disposal in numerous projects by the various International oil companies (IOCs) operating within the shores of Nigeria.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the Need to Investigate the Non-inclusion of Waste Management and Disposal in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Train 7 Project,’ sponsored by Yususf Gagdi.

Presenting the motion, Gagdi who

disclosed that the estimated cost of the project is ten billion dollars, said the House is aware sometime last year, the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the NLNG Train 7 project was signed and that the project is currently at the stage of sign-off by NLNG to SIAPEM, CHYODA AND DAEWOO (SCD), as a Consortium.

The lawmaker however, expressed concern that the Environmental Impact Assessment did not cut across the two host communities of Finima and Bonny but only covers NLNG industrial area and residential area, EPC’s residential camp and project site.

According to him, “The issue of industrial waste and sludge disposal hy the IOCs and NOCs has remained a perennial problem, which has caused a lot of environmental hazards in our host communities. Human lives are threatened by the failure of these companies to comply with internationally accepted standards and subversion of Industry regulations”.

James Kwen, Abuja

