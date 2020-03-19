OPAN Postpones 4th Annual New Media Conference

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria, OPAN, wishes to announce the indefinite postponement of its 4th Annual New Media Conference originally slated for April 21, 2020 at The Muson Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The postponement became inevitable because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the nature of the spread of the deadly virus in the country. Public health experts have urged social distancing as an effective means of curtailing the spread,” Austyn Ogannah, OPAN President said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “A new date for the conference will be announced at a later date.”

OPAN apologises for any convenience as a result of this cancellation.

