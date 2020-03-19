OPAN Postpones 4th Annual New Media Conference

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
143

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria, OPAN, wishes to announce the indefinite postponement of its 4th Annual New Media Conference originally slated for April 21, 2020 at The Muson Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The postponement became inevitable because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the nature of the spread of the deadly virus in the country. Public health experts have urged social distancing as an effective means of curtailing the spread,” Austyn Ogannah, OPAN President said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “A new date for the conference will be announced at a later date.”

OPAN apologises for any convenience as a result of this cancellation.

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

