Obaseki endorsed for a second term bid

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been endorsed for a second term, POLITICS NIGERIA exclusively gathered.

This development is coming as the rift in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is being laid to rest.

This paper reported how the rift between the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Mr Obaseki, had posed a threat to his re-election as the Governor.

However, a reliable source, who is also a close ally of Mr Obaseki told this paper that since the party has made reconciliatory moves, it has agreed to return Obaseki as the Governor.

Meanwhile, when this paper reached out to the spokesperson of Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, on Thursday, he refused to comment.

Nonetheless, he debunked allegations that Obaseki plans to join the Action Alliance (AA) since some party stakeholders were opposed to his ambition.

“They are all lies,” he told our reporter.

Also, he confirmed that the National Chairman has settled scores with Mr Obaseki following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the reinstated Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, said for the party to make headway in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo State, the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki remained its best bet.

Mr Shuaibu who was returned to the party after the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC extended an olive branch to all officials on Wednesday, spoke to journalists about the chances of Obaseki.

Asked whether the altercation between the governor and Comrade Oshiomhole was a time bomb waiting to explode during the elections, Shuaibu said, “It is not a time bomb. We all heard President Buhari during the last NEC meeting announce that any governor who has performed deserves a second term.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...