Obaseki endorsed for a second term bid

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
200

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been endorsed for a second term, POLITICS NIGERIA exclusively gathered.

This development is coming as the rift in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is being laid to rest.

This paper reported how the rift between the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Mr Obaseki, had posed a threat to his re-election as the Governor.

However, a reliable source, who is also a close ally of Mr Obaseki told this paper that since the party has made reconciliatory moves, it has agreed to return Obaseki as the Governor.

Meanwhile, when this paper reached out to the spokesperson of Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, on Thursday, he refused to comment.

Nonetheless, he debunked allegations that Obaseki plans to join the Action Alliance (AA) since some party stakeholders were opposed to his ambition.

“They are all lies,” he told our reporter.

Also, he confirmed that the National Chairman has settled scores with Mr Obaseki following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the reinstated Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, said for the party to make headway in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo State, the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki remained its best bet.

Mr Shuaibu who was returned to the party after the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC extended an olive branch to all officials on Wednesday, spoke to journalists about the chances of Obaseki.

Asked whether the altercation between the governor and Comrade Oshiomhole was a time bomb waiting to explode during the elections, Shuaibu said, “It is not a time bomb. We all heard President Buhari during the last NEC meeting announce that any governor who has performed deserves a second term.”

SHARE
Previous articleJUST IN: Abia State Governor Trapped in US over Coronavirus Travel Ban
Next articleBREAKING: INEC Cancels All Senatorial Bye-Elections over Coronavirus
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.