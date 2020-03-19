Nigerian stocks at 8-year low as coronavirus cases rise

By
Gbenga Samson
-
0
136

Nigerian stocks fell 2.94% on Thursday to their lowest level in more than eight years as the number of coronavirus cases in the West African nation rose.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded eight confirmed coronavirus cases. On Thursday Lagos state confirmed four new cases, a local TV station said, quoting the Lagos state health commissioner said.

Nigeria’s stock index fell to 22,078 points to a level last seen in July 2012. The index of Nigeria’s top 10 lenders, the most liquid sector, fell 7.75% to lead the decliners.

 

SHARE
Previous articleNigerian banks should expect flat growth in earnings over exposure oil hedged at $40-$50 a barrel, Analyst say
Next articleFacebook Launches Coronavirus Information Hub; Zuckerberg Says Activity Has Spiked
Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.