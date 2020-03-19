Lagos govt to suspend all forms of public gatherings including church, mosque services

Naija247news Media
Central mosque.

The Lagos State government has revealed that it will ask religious leaders to stop Friday (Juma’at) and Sunday services.

This was revealed by the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, at a briefing on Wednesday saying the religious leaders will be advised to shut down services in the interest of the public.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday)

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Omotosho said.

Naija247news Media
