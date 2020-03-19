Lagos confirms new cases of coronavirus, says tracing of 1,300 people ongoing

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Lagos. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner for health, said contact tracing of 1,300 people is ongoing.

On Thursday, Tunde Ajayi, special assistant on health, Lagos on his twitter handle said that 19 people were tested and 4 people were tested positive.

Breaking down the four new cases, Ajayi tweeted on Thursday via his twitter handle @thetundeajayi: “1. Contact of the third. 2. Female Nigerian came into Lagos on 14th Mar Turkish TK1830. 3. Nigerian male 50’s. Never travelled anywhere and he’s been admitted. 4. Nigerian male arrived 13/03 Lufthansa LH56

