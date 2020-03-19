JUST IN: Trump administration approves anti-malaria drugs as treatment for COV-19 in US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US federal agency is approving two antimalarial drugs for coronavirus treatment, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

According to the president, the two antimalarial drugs, undergoing approval include; hydroxychloroquine and Gilead’s remdesivir.

Labelling himself a “wartime president” who is fighting an invisible enemy, president Trump used emergency powers to ensure there are medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45th president of the US said he leveraged on the Defense Production Act, a 70-year-old law to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department of the US reported Thursday that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000 due to the virus outbreak.

