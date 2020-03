All Abuja schools have been shut down by the Federal Capital Administration, (FCTA) following the recent confirmation of 12 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and ongoing rumours of the virus in the FCT.

According to Austine Elemue, the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, the shut down is to serve as preventive measures against widespread of the disease.

Mr Elemue said students are not expected to be in school from Monday the 23rd.

Details soon…

