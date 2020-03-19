Governor Ishaku sneaks back into Jalingo after 87-day exile in Abuja

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku today returned to the state capital Jalingo after staying away for almost 3 months in Abuja.

Ishaku was in the company of his wife, Barr. Mrs Anna Ishaku, stakeholders and other top government functionaries. He was received by his deputy, Engr. Haruna Manu, the speaker of the Taraba state house of Assembly, Rt. Hon Joseph Albasu Kunini, legislative members, State Executive members, Traditional rulers, party faithful and a mammoth crowd made up of supporters.

The Governor, who was in high spirits, could not leave the airport immediately because he had to address the people after seeing the crowd who came out to welcome him. While addressing the people, Darius thanked them for their continued prayers and for staying faithful throughout his stay outside the state.

It will be recalled that Ishaku was involved in a domestic accident, after slipping on a staircase after a power outage in house. He was flown abroad for medical treatment before returning to Abuja to recuperate.

He urged the people to sustain the peace being enjoyed in the state saying.

He thanked his wife for taking the pains of staying with him throughout the period of his stay in the hospital. He applauded his Deputy and everyone who stood in to make sure that projects continued even in his absence.

He, however, said, “the accident is bound to meet everyone in as much as you are human but making a big deal out of sickness is what makes it very unfortunate”.

He thanked the entire security apparatus of the state for taking over the architecture in his absence and making sure that the state is safe.

On the Coronavirus, also known as COVID 19, the Governor said the state government is fully prepared to face any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Federal government is collaborating with the state on setting up a testing centre. He, however, urged citizens to be proactive and adherent to precautional measures such as avoiding handshakes, regular washings of hand etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...