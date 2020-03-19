Google to empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs across Africa

Google has announced it is set to empower over 20,000 women entrepreneurs, this year.

In a statement made available on its website, the company said that the new Women Will training tour aims to train 5,000 women in 20 cities across Africa. Through this programme, Google will empower participating women with entrepreneurship, workplace readiness, leadership and technology skills, starting with an empowerment drive in March and April.

A further 15,000 women will be trained through community-driven training initiatives led by Women Will chapters across the continent.

“On International Women’s Day in 2019, Google announced the launch of Women Will, Google’s initiative to create opportunities for women, in Africa under the Grow with Google umbrella,” says Asha Patel, head of marketing at Google South Africa.

“Since then, we have reached more than 10 000 women across eight countries and 26 communities. With 26 chapters across Africa, Women Will has helped create access to networks, skills and opportunities for women across the continent.

“According to a 2012 World Development Report, women account for 40 per cent of the global labour force and are more likely to work in less productive sectors than their male counterparts. A similar report by UN Women also shows that women are more likely to be unemployed than men. Based on historical data, 2017 global unemployment rates stood at 5.5 per cent for women relative to 6.2 per cent for men and this is projected to remain unchanged till 2021.

“Google remains committed to providing a platform for women to achieve their potential and to grow. Since 2016, we have trained young people and SMEs living in Africa via our Digital Skills for Africa program to help them find jobs and grow their businesses. Our digital skills training has been offered in 29 countries across Africa, with over 60 per cent of trainees having confirmed recording business growth, starting new businesses, finding jobs or growing in their current jobs. To date, we have trained more than 5 million people, 48 per cent of whom are women,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...