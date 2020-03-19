FrieslandCampina WAMCO in-talks to acquire PZ Cussons’ Nutricima

United Kingdom based PZ Cussons company has announced the proposed sale of its Nigerian dairy business Nutricima on Wednesday, along with the completion of the previously-announced sale of its Polish personal care brand Luksja.

The FTSE 250 company said it has exchanged contracts for the sale of the assets associated with Nutricima’s business to FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria – an affiliate of Dutch company Royal FrieslandCampina.

Under Nigerian law, completion of the transaction remained subject to merger clearance in Nigeria

In addition, it said it has completed the sale of its Polish personal care brand, Luksja, to Athens-based personal care company Sarantis Group.

Sarantis would also distribute certain PZ Cussons’ brands, including Carex, Original Source and Morning Fresh, in Poland and in central and eastern Europe.

“The proposed sale of Nutricima and the sale of Luksja are further steps forward under our ‘Focus, Scale and Accelerate’ strategy, as we continue to streamline the group to focus investment on core personal care and beauty brands,” said executive chairman Caroline Silver.

“This will enable us to deliver higher margin earnings, in geographies which can scale, and support the return of the group to sustainable, profitable growth.”

At 0921 GMT, shares in PZ Cussons were down 5.09% at 164.2p.

PZ Cussons announced the proposed sale of its Nigerian dairy business Nutricima on Wednesday, along with the completion of the previously-announced sale of its Polish personal care brand Luksja.

The FTSE 250 company said it has exchanged contracts for the sale of the assets associated with Nutricima’s business to FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria – an affiliate of Dutch company Royal FrieslandCampina.

Under Nigerian law, completion of the transaction remained subject to merger clearance in Nigeria

In addition, it said it has completed the sale of its Polish personal care brand, Luksja, to Athens-based personal care company Sarantis Group.

Sarantis would also distribute certain PZ Cussons’ brands, including Carex, Original Source and Morning Fresh, in Poland and in central and eastern Europe.

“The proposed sale of Nutricima and the sale of Luksja are further steps forward under our ‘Focus, Scale and Accelerate’ strategy, as we continue to streamline the group to focus investment on core personal care and beauty brands,” said executive chairman Caroline Silver.

“This will enable us to deliver higher margin earnings, in geographies which can scale, and support the return of the group to sustainable, profitable growth.”

At 0921 GMT, shares in PZ Cussons were down 5.09% at 164.2p.

About PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is a subsidiary of Manchester-based PZ Cussons Holdings which owns controlling shares in the firm. It is a publicly listed Nigerian manufacturer and distributor of consumer products such as detergents, toiletries, soaps, and home appliances.

The company basically produces beauty and personal care, baby products, bath products, oral care, health care, fragrances, and skincare. Some of the popular products produced by PZ include soaps like Ava, Canoe, Elephant, Flourish, Joy, Morning fresh, Nunu and Premier, to name a few.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...