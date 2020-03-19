Electric Commercial Vehicle Goes on Sale in Nigeria

A Nigerian automotive marketing company, JuSt Commercial Vehicles Ltd, has launched first Electricity-powered commercial vehicle into the Nigerian market.

In a media statement released on Thursday after the launch, the company’s National Sales Manager, Gerald Oyakhire, said the launch of the Electric commercial vehicle was a result of success the company recorded, since it took off a year ago.

“We have had a very successful year,” he enthused, adding, “and we are pleased to now announce a clean alternative for companies, who consider Climate Change important, as we do.

According to Oyakhire, the V3 Electric has a slightly lower carrying capability than the petrol version at 860kg, but will travel 140 kilometres on a full charge with ZERO emissions at the tail pipe.

“Charging time,” he hinted, “ is two hours on a fast charger and circa 8 hours on a standard feed. The vehicles are available to special order only.

JuSt Commercial Vehicles Ltd was formed over a year ago by Julian Hardy and Stanley Evans, who are the sole importers and distributors for Chana Vans, Freezer Trucks, Mini-Buses and Panel Vans.

Motoring World gathered that the company plans to launch a passenger version later this year.

