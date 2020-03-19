Electric Commercial Vehicle Goes on Sale in Nigeria

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
181
The Nissan Motor Co. e-NV200 electric light commercial vehicle is displayed at the launch in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, June 9, 2014. Nissan, Japan's second-biggest carmaker, announced the vehicle goes on sale for the Japanese market from Oct. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Nigerian automotive marketing company, JuSt Commercial Vehicles Ltd, has launched first Electricity-powered commercial vehicle into the Nigerian market.

In a media statement released on Thursday after the launch, the company’s National Sales Manager, Gerald Oyakhire, said the launch of the Electric commercial vehicle was a result of success the company recorded, since it took off a year ago.

“We have had a very successful year,” he enthused, adding, “and we are pleased to now announce a clean alternative for companies, who consider Climate Change important, as we do.

According to Oyakhire, the V3 Electric has a slightly lower carrying capability than the petrol version at 860kg, but will travel 140 kilometres on a full charge with ZERO emissions at the tail pipe.

“Charging time,” he hinted, “ is two hours on a fast charger and circa 8 hours on a standard feed. The vehicles are available to special order only.

JuSt Commercial Vehicles Ltd was formed over a year ago by Julian Hardy and Stanley Evans, who are the sole importers and distributors for Chana Vans, Freezer Trucks, Mini-Buses and Panel Vans.

Motoring World gathered that the company plans to launch a passenger version later this year.

SHARE
Previous articleWorld Premiere for All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra
Next articleNigeria woo Oil majors to invest in electric vehicle charging stations
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.