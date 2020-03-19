Ekiti Corona Virus Case, Driver to a Visiting American-Fayemi

Latest Nigerian to test positive of Corona Virus was said to have been infected while driving a 27-year- old American, who was visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA in the company of his caregiver, a Nigerian female Age 31, of Ekiti origin.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services. Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who confirmed the case on Wednesday, revealed thatthe American male and his Nigerian female caregiver, arrived Nigeria on 3rd March 2020 through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair were driven by the confirmed case to Ibadan, where they stayed for two weeks, and arrived Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on 13th March, 2020.

A day after their arrival, the American male reportedly fell ill and was taken to a private hospital, where he was referred to a tertiary hospital, where he died from complications of his illness.

Following his death, the hospital authorities alerted the State Taskforce and samples were taken from the American male as well as his two companions. The test for the male driver came back positive; the test for the female caregiver came back negative while the test for the American male was inconclusive.

In line with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols, the Ekiti State Taskforce on COVID-19 has already quarantined the confirmed case on admission in the State Isolation Centre, while the caregiver who tested negative, is presently under observation in self isolation.

The statement reads further: “We have commenced the process of contact tracing, working with the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) following the team’s itinerary since they landed in Nigeria on the 3rd of March 2020.

“We have also contacted the Oyo State Government since it was recorded that they stayed in Ibadan for two weeks before arriving Ekiti State.

“The confirmed case is very stable and not showing any symptoms while NCDC will repeat the test for the caregiver who is also in self isolation.

“The Ekiti State Task Force on COVID-19 is following the NCDC Case Management Protocols with diligence.”

The State government, therefore, urged Ekiti residents to stay calm and ensure they observe the prevention steps that are being publicized on all credible media, adding, “It is important to state that this likely index case was on a short visit and had not been in Ekiti State for up to 72 hours before his death.”

Ekiti State Taskforce on COVID-19 also advised residents to continue to take self preventive measures by washing their hands with soap and water, covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing, observing social distancing and to alert the authorities of any suspected case by calling the 112 Emergency Number or 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...