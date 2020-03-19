Coronavirus: Suspected Case In Katsina Is Negative

The Katsina State Ministry of Health has said the suspected case of coronavirus announced on Wednesday has tested negative.

The State Commissioner of Health, Yakubu Danja made the disclosure during a press conference on Thursday.

He called for calm and asked residents of the state to remain informed about COVID-19 and avoid spreading unverified information especially on social media.

He, however, appealed to the general public to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitizes, practice cough etiquette and avoid mass social gathering except where necessary.

THEWILL recalls that the state, on Wednesday, announced its first suspected case of Coronavirus.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Kabir Musptapha disclosed it at a press briefing.

He explained that the suspect who is currently in self-isolation returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warranted further investigations.

