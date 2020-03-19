Coronavirus: Senate Suspends Public Hearings

The Senate has announced the suspension of all public hearings from Tuesday, March 24, until further notice due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Upper Chamber is also suspending excursions to the National Assembly as well as shutting the Senate gallery, where visitors and journalists observe plenary proceedings, until further notice.

These decisions were announced by the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan on Thursday during plenary.

Senator Lawan, however, did not announce the suspension of plenary sessions in the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...