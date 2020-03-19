Coronavirus: NYSC suspends community service activities

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has suspended all community development service (CDS) activities over fear of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the week, the corps also cancelled its nationwide orientation course for fresh graduates over the pandemic.

Currently, Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of the virus.

In a letter addressed to State Coordinators on Thursday, the Director-General, NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, ordered the suspension over what he termed “management concern” for the well-being of corps members nationwide.

“This obvious course of action is dictated by circumstances beyond our control.The sudden changes in many countries warranting social changes between persons and isolation of persons on account of COVID-19 present no other option, but to stop CDS activities because of the large number of persons in close contacts.

“With the abundance of caution, avoidance of errors is easily achievable. Further information shall be communicated as directed,” the letter read.

Countries across the world are ramping up measures to stem the spread of the new virus, including banning mass gathering, shutting schools, airports and borders.

Other activities suspended

The Nigerian government recently ordered the suspension of the country’s main football league and the National Sports Festival.

Also, the Senate has suspended all public hearings and excursions to the National Assembly.

North-western states have announced the closure of schools in the region, likewise Lagos and Kwara states.

While Nigerians have called for a ban on mass gathering and social distancing, the federal government is yet to take a stand.

COVID 19

Nigeria has recorded 12 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

No one has died of the virus in Nigeria, where reported cases are lower in comparison to South Africa with 116 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.

However, more cases might be expected from the country as contact tracing has been intensified to get the people who have been in contact with the confirmed cases.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation said Africa has recorded 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While Africa is among the last continent to report cases of the virus,the UN health agency said cases are beginning to spread throughout the continent. There have been 633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 33 African countries, leading to 17 deaths.

