Coronavirus: LASU postpones 24th convocation ceremony

The 24th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, LASU, scheduled to take place next week has been put off indefinitely. No thanks to the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, Ademola Adekoya, on Thursday, said the postponement was indefinite.

According to him, “the postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and State Government to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The Management however regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause to all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University.

“Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course,” Adekoya said.

It would be recalled that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun (Prof) had addressed the press last Friday where he reeled out activities lined up for the event.

Already, activity such as football competition had taken place before the announcement of the shift. A convocation lecture that would have been chaired by the former Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, next Thursday and a convocation dinner for first-class graduates are among events affected by the postponement.

Since more cases of Coronavirus have been detected in some parts of the country, a number of steps have been taken that have affected some high profile events. The Lagos State government on Wednesday rolled out some regulations including cancelling gatherings where more than 50 people are present.

Beside, all private and public schools within Lagos are to be closed down beginning Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

