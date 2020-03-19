Buhari Launches National Broadband Plan, Emergency Call Centre

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
146

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Broadband Plan (2020–2025) and the National Emergency Call Centre in Abuja.

The plan, according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami, essentially, is intended to deepen internet penetration in the country.

The call centre which is 112 and toll-free is expected to link Abuja residents with the Police, fire service, federal road safety officials, during an emergency.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which is in charge of the project, said it is working to link the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to the call centre, in light of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping through the world.

President Buhari also launched the Digital Nigeria program, which is designed to equip young Nigerians with digital and entrepreneurial skills, according to Pantami.

Lastly, President Buhari launched a Communications and Digital Economy complex, operated by Mr Pantami’s ministry.

SHARE
Previous articleKeystone Bank, LCCI partner to empower MSMEs in Nigeria
Next articleReps to probe failure of FG’s N3.4 billion Solar powered grid project
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.