Buhari Launches National Broadband Plan, Emergency Call Centre

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Broadband Plan (2020–2025) and the National Emergency Call Centre in Abuja.

The plan, according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami, essentially, is intended to deepen internet penetration in the country.

The call centre which is 112 and toll-free is expected to link Abuja residents with the Police, fire service, federal road safety officials, during an emergency.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which is in charge of the project, said it is working to link the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to the call centre, in light of the coronavirus outbreak sweeping through the world.

President Buhari also launched the Digital Nigeria program, which is designed to equip young Nigerians with digital and entrepreneurial skills, according to Pantami.

Lastly, President Buhari launched a Communications and Digital Economy complex, operated by Mr Pantami’s ministry.

