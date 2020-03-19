JUST IN: Abia State Governor Trapped in US over Coronavirus Travel Ban

The Governor of Abia State, Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, has been reported to be caught by the travel restrictions and containment measure against the Coronavirus in the US. Ikpeazu was in the US recently performing state functions last week.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Nigeria, residents of Abia state are worried over the whereabouts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Unconfirmed reports emerged on Wednesday that the Governor has been trapped in the United States.

The governor reportedly traveled to the United States and his return has been delayed due to travel restrictions over fears of coronavirus across countries.

“He(Governor Ikpeazu) is not always around and hasn’t been seen for sometime,” a source told Naija247news.

The Nigerian government has also placed a ban on travellers from the US, UK, China, Italy and other high prone countries. With this policy, the government may isolate Governor Ikpeazu on arrival if he is currently in the US.

However, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, denied the report.

Ememanka told Naija247news on Thursday that the news surrounding Governor Ikpeazu’s whereabout is a ‘product of mischief-makers’, saying the governor is in Nigeria.

“Not at all. The Governor is not even in the US. He is in Nigeria”.

“The story is a product of mischief-makers. Kindly ignore it,” he said.

He, however, failed to reply if Ikpeazu is in Abia state or anywhere around the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...