Uzodinma Appoints Ekeji Head of Imo Sports Commission Review Committee

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has appointed former Nigerian International and retired Director-General of defunct National Sports Commission, Dr. Patrick Ekeji as head of seven-man Imo Sports Commission Review Committee.

Other members include Mrs. Chizotam Aretola (Secretary), Prof. Ken Anugweje, Dr. Godfrey Ogu, Mr. Chuks Abara and a representative each from the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

The Ekeji-led Committee has accordingly been inaugurated by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the Government of Imo State on behalf of the Governor.

While inaugurating the committee in his office on Monday, Chief Iwu told the Ekeji Committee to review the laws setting up the Sports Commission to bring it in line with international best practices as well as looking into ways to improve Sports development in the state.

In his response, Dr. Ekeji, a professional football coach (having coached the Green Eagles in 1985), promised that his committee will work in line with the government to realise government’s mandate so as to make Imo State a pride of place in the sporting industry, not only in the country, but continentally and globally.

