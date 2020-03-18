UEFA postpones Euro 2020 amid Coronavirus

In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe, UEFA has officially decided to postpone the Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues to complete their seasons.

The Norwegian FA confirmed the news on their social media accounts as they say the tournament which was to be held across 12 European cities and was scheduled to begin on June 12, will now be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

This is coming after UEFA invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference.

The postponement provides a chance for European leagues that have been suspended to now be completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...