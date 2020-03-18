JUST IN: Quarantined Indian contractor tests negative to Coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said the Indian national who was quarantined on Monday after developing symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, has tested negative to the deadly virus.

The Indian national was taking into isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba on Monday with suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health in a tweet on Tuesday night said “An Indian national that was admitted in our facility yesterday night with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 has tested negative to COVID-19.

“He is doing perfectly well in our isolation unit. His case will be reviewed in the morning.”

On the third case of coronavirus patient in Lagos, Abayomi disclosed that the state government had in possession the manifest of BA75 flight that brought the latest COVID19 confirmed case to Lagos.

He said contact tracing of everyone on the flight has commenced, while calling on people in the flight to reach the government on “08000corona if you are on the flight and have any concerns.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Abayomi announced a new case of Coronavirus disease COVID-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to three.

According to the State Commissioner, the third confirmed case was a 30-year old Nigerian who returned from the United Kingdom on 13th of March on a British Airways flight BA75 having spent 10 days in the United Kingdom and had been on self-isolation before developing fever and high cough.

Abayomi stated that the patient had complied strictly with isolation principles which made contact tracing less cumbersome, adding that she had been admitted to the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba where she is receiving care at the moment.

“She developed high fever and cough during her self-isolation period which she started immediately she arrived in the country. She was tested positive and was admitted last night at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” he said.

The Commissioner explained further that the immediate family members of the newly confirmed case had since been isolated in a family suite with separate rooms at the Mainland Hospital, adding that their samples had been taken and that results were being expected before the end of the day.

