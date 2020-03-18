Gov’t invites mega-city urban experts to adopt original Lagos Island City plan

By Isa Isawade

Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has invited interested consultants in the built environment to bid for the project to develop a model city plan for Lagos Island.

The Model City Plan became necessary in order to address some of the negative effects of growth and development in the area, and to fully prepare for future growth.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Dipe, in a release over the weekend said the project was conceived in line with the policy of creating a sustainable, organised, livable, business and tourism-friendly environment.

The release stated that interested consultants must be registered with the Town Planning Registration Council (TOPREC) whilst registration with the Association Of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON) could be an added advantage.

“The proposed Lagos Island Model City Plan project is expected to be completed within twelve months and the scope of work includes the followings: the acquisition of the most recent GIS map of the area as well as the establishment of the base map and the most recent aerial photographs for the preparation of cadastral maps for action area; a comprehensive survey of the existing land use patterns; ascertaining the trends and direction of growth within the Lagos Island Model City in the last twenty years; and the examination of the extent of the implementation of the expired State Regional Plan(1980-2000) and Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan with specific reference to the project area.

“Other highlights of the scope of the project include: the review of the strategic plan for Lagos Island West and the Lagos Island Central Business District Revitalisation/Marina City project of 2006; traffic and transportation surveys with the objective of identifying existing bottlenecks and opportunities that may affect or influence future demands; and the planning of linkages to solve the existing traffic congestion in the area”, it stated.

Interested consultants are enjoined to submit their interest bids to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Block 15, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja not later than 12noon of Friday 3 April 2020.

