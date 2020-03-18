Coronavirus: Expect more global catastrophes, Nigerian Bishop warns

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
139

By Jethro lbileke

The General Overseer of Radiant Army Deliverance Ministry, Igbanor, Lagos, Bishop Tony Aniekwu, has warned that the dreaded coronavirus is just the beginning of holocausts that will ravage the world, starting from the year 2020.

He disclosed this while speaking to our correspondent on Monday at the NUJ secretariat in Benin, capital of Edo state.

Bishop Aniekwu whose prophecies have come to pass many times, said he was the first to warn of the coming of COVID-19, with many casualties recorded, long before it came.

According to him, “I was the first to warn of the coming of coronavirus. I gave the prophecy during one of my watch night services late last year, in far-away Dallas, USA.

“I prophesized that the dreaded virus disease is just the beginning of many more catastrophes that will befall the world, starting from this year.

“If only world leaders and other concerned authorities took my prophecy with all the seriousness it deserved, perhaps they could have taken steps to avert the dire consequences we are reaping today.”

SHARE
Previous articleZamfara verdict: APC threatens PDP
Next articleJUST IN: Quarantined Indian contractor tests negative to Coronavirus in Lagos
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.