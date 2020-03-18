APC Crisis: I am still learning from my mistakes – Oshiomhole

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi on March 4 had ordered the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole as APC chairman, pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The court order blew wide open the simmering crisis in the party as the contending forces showed their hands.

At a meeting in Abuja, four ministers joined a group of leaders of the party from Mr Oshiomhole’s South-south region to call for his sack and replacement by Victor Giadom, the deputy national secretary who had announced his take over of the party’s national secretariat.

Mr Giadom had also summoned a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for Tuesday (today), a development that further deepened the crisis.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal reversed the suspension and reinstated Mr Oshiomhole, pending hearing of his appeal.

“I have been forced to agree that I am not the best chairman in the world and I will never be. But nobody can fault my sincerity of purpose. My style can only be my style but I have recognised that I must reconcile my style to the style of others so that we will meet in the middle of the way,” Mr Oshiomhole said on Tuesday, adopting a pacifist tone for the first time since he assumed the leadership of the ruling party in 2018.

Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension unveiled the multifaceted nature of the crisis rocking the party.

While some accused the chairman of high-handedness in leading the party, others threw their weight strongly behind him.

The drums of war became silent on Monday immediately after the Progressive Governors Forum met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House on the crisis.

Some members of the forum, state governors elected on the APC platform, had been alleged to be behind the call for the national chairman’s removal due to their personal ambitions.

The meeting with the president led to the indefinite postponement of the controversial NEC meeting slated for Tuesday.

A National Working Committee (NWC) meeting was held at the party secretariat instead on Tuesday.

The secretariat was filled to the brim as Mr Oshiomhole in the company of a majority of the NWC members later addressed journalists on the status of the party.

