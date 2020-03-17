Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia dies from coronavirus at 21

A young football coach, Francisco García has died from coronavirus, after doctors also diagnosed him with leukaemia.

The 21-year-old who was the youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, had an unknown pre-existing health condition that resulted in him being more vulnerable to the virus than usual for an individual of his age, though he was only informed of having cancer after going to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, according to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy.

While he was struggling to breathe, he was advised to seek further medical help which he did and was told that he had both coronavirus and pneumonia. Doctors later disclosed to him that he had leukaemia, which increased the level of risk that he was exposed to after contracting the virus.

A club statement read: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately.

“Now what do we do without you, Francis? How are we going to continue conquering … in the league? We don’t know how, but we will surely do it for you.

“We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Until forever.”

Club president, Pep Bueno also paid tribute to him.

Bueno said: “Francisco was a great guy and a very talented coach. We are all still shocked.

“The hospital rang me at 7pm on Sunday to say his condition had stabilised, but then an hour later because of the coronavirus and (cancer) … I do not believe it. It seems impossible to me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...