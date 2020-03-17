Nigeria equities market Dips by 0.71% as as Dangote Cement spurs erosion of mid-day gains

MPR: 13.50%

Feb ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.20% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

At the close of Tuesday’s trade, the equities market index dwindled by 71bps on sustained bearish activity to close at 22,543.07 points despite the Exchange printing 27 gainers as against only 12 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI ballooned to 16.01%.

Specifically, the Oil/Gas and Industrial sectors suffered setback as shares of ARDOVA and DANGCEM moderated by 9.80% and 10.00% respectively thus, dragging their respective indices southwards by 0.61% and 2.16%.

However, the NSE Banking and NSE Insurance indices rose by 5.50% and 0.85% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded rose by 22.56% and 40.03% to 0.67 billion units and N8.05 billion respectively.

In the money market, NIBOR and NITTY declined on renewed liquidity ease.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities; however, FGN Eurobond moderated for all maturities tracked on sustained bearish activity as investors nurse devaluation fear.

The Nigerian citizen returned into the country on March 13 from United Kingdom, one of the COVID19 high risk countries like Italy and the United States.

Besides the aviation and tourism sectors, COVID19 has also crippled international trade and rocked the capital market, with stock prices and bond plunging. Oil price neared $30 per barrel as recession fears, pump war weighed.

The value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) decreased to N11.747trillion as against preceding day high of N11.832trillion.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) also printed low at 22,543.07 points from a high of 22,705.19 points the preceding day.

In 7,368 deals, investors exchanged 675,910,797 units valued at N8.059billion.

The Nigeria stock market had since joined the global rout with year-to-date (ytd) return printing at a record negative of -16.02percent lately. It lost about N1.8trillion last week.

“Given that there is no improvement in global outlook –depressed oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic –we think there is still a possibility of further declines,” said analysts at Coronation Research.

All over the world, the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has drawn the attention of monetary authorities.

Notably, the US Fed tweaked its policy rate lower to zero, while launching a $700billion asset purchase programme. Also, the Bank of England trimmed its policy rate by 50basis points (bps) – its first rate cut since July 2016.

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at an emergency meeting recently, joined the easing bandwagon as it released six initial policy measures, aimed at reducing the impact of the global pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.

With international communities locked down, factories closed, trade slowing, and investor confidence plummeted during the prolonged fight against COVID19, there is no saving the Nigerian economy from the butterfly effect of the pandemic.

“The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Nigeria’s economy is likely to be significant, as it is poised to take a toll on critical economic sectors.

“The situation is being made worse by the slide in crude oil prices as a result of a crude price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia”, said Mosope Arubayi’s team of analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...