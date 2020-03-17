Igbo 2023 presidency would only be possible if it’s backed by foreign governments – Arochukwu

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
154

Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Arondi-Izuogu Arochukwu, yesterday, said the people of the South East required the support of over 250 ethnic nationalities in the country and the international community to succeed in its bid to produce the President by 2023.

The group said there must be the spirit of accommodation within the larger Igbo community for the zone to actualise its dream in 2023.

They stated this during the 5th All Aro national conference held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Ijoma Okoro, a professor of Igbo history and culture, who was Chairman of the National conference stated that the Igbo must imbibe the spirit of tolerance, accommodation and humility if it is to get the plum position of President of Nigeria.

Okoro urged the Igbo to drop the mentality of doing it alone and to respect the views of other people.

“There must be a degree of cooperation, you cannot be an island in a country with over 250 nationalities to succeed. You need the next neighbour. If you want to do it alone, you won’t succeed.

SHARE
Previous article2020 UTME: JAMB releases results of 312, 157 candidates
Next articleBREAKING: Lagos Announces Another Case Of Coronavirus
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.