Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus but is not showing symptoms.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel ok; I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he tweeted Monday.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today,” he said in a follow up video.

“There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? So now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, OK?”

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright… “It’s really important.”

Elba is the latest in Hollywood to have contracted the deadly virus. Tom Hanks, his wife, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko have contracted the virus are receiving treatment.

