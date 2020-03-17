I am officially a woman, Nigeria’s first transgender declares

Nigerian internet personality Bobrisky, known for his/her presence on the social media app Snapchat has officially come out to say he is now officially a woman.

Although Bob has since deleted the post, we culled it here for you. Nigeria is a country with no LGBT rights, so we wonder if the appropriate authorities will act on this information.

In 2014, Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan signed a bill that criminalizes same-sex relationships, defying western pressure over gay rights and provoking US criticism.

The bill, which contains penalties of up to 14 years in prison and bans gay marriage, same-sex “amorous relationships” and membership of gay rights groups, was passed by the national assembly in May of the same year of which Jonathan signed it into law.

“Persons who enter into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union commit an offense and are each liable on conviction to a term of 14 years in prison,” the bill says.

“Any person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies and organizations or directly or indirectly makes public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offense and shall each be liable on conviction to a term of 10 years in prison.”

Read more about the bill on The Guardian.

