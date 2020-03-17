Covid-19: Lagos withdraw invitation of foreigners in upcoming ‘Greater Lagos Regatta’ Festival

The Lagos State government has scaled down the number of participants meant for this Easter’s Greater Lagos and Regatta Festival due to the Coronavirus epidemic, saying foreign participants from affected countries won’t be allowed to participate.

The event, organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture is designed to showcase the tourism potential of Lagos State, and market the Lagos brand to tourism investors interested in investing in the state.

The Lagos State government announced the move today Tuesday after the Federal government confirmed another Covid-19 infected foreigner, said the decision was to protect Lagosians and Nigerians in general following the outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide.

.

The Lagos State commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf speaking to reporters on Tuesday said:

“The state government will not take any chances, though, it is not cancelling the event but will prevent participation from foreign countries because of the global threat of COVID-19 to human lives at the moment.

“The ministry is aware of the COVID -19 and we are working with the Ministry of Health to create washing of hands points, provide hand sanitisers, and ensure the safety of Lagosians before, during and after the programme.”

