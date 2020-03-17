Coronavirus: Nigeria adds France, Germany, Spain to list of high-risk countries

Nigerian government, Monday, added France, Germany and Spain to its existing list of five high-risk countries with widespread community transmission.

Government said travellers from the affected countries will not only undergo secondary screening at the point of entry but also advised to self-isolate for 14 days on entry.

Recall that China, Japan, Iran, Italy, Republic Republic of Korea are already in the government’s existing priority list.

Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, giving an update on the state of Coronavirus in the country, at a media briefing in Abuja, said government’s action followed the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic and increasing spread in the affected countries.

He explained that the index case was not only clinically stable and had improved greatly.

The minister said despite the fact that the disease had not claimed any life,Nigeria was still at high risk to it.

Mamora explained that “between January 7 and 15 of March 2020, a total of 48 people who met our case definition have been screened for COVID-19 in eight states – Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu.“

According him,out of the number, 47 tested negative and have been cleared, one was positive (contact of the index case) and one result is pending. There has been no death,” he said.

But he said, ”Despite the fact that we have not recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last one week in Nigeria, it is important to remember that we are still at high risk like other countries.”

”We continue to monitor returning travelers that fit our case definition and improve our surveillance, detection and risk communications.

Hear him:”Following the declaration of a pandemic and increasing spread in countries, we carried out a review of our case definition.

“We have added three new countries to the existing list of five high-risk countries with widespread community transmission.

“These are France, Germany and Spain. Therefore, eight countries are in our priority list China, Japan, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France and Germany.

“Travelers from these eight countries will undertake secondary screening at the point of entry. They are also advised to self-isolate for 14 days on entry

“Between the 7th of January and 15th of March 2020, a total of 48 people who met our case definition have been screened for COVID-19 in eight states – Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu.

“Out of which 47 tested negative and have been cleared, one was positive (contact of the index case) and one result is pending. There has been no death

“The index case is clinically stable and has improved greatly. We look forward to progress early this week, to guide the medical team in discharging him.”

Mamora said the suspected case in Enugu tested negative to the disease.

“In Enugu, a woman in her 705 returned from the UK and had symptoms of fever and mild respiratory illness. Her sample was collected for laboratory diagnosis and tested negative for COVlD-19 Therefore, as at the 15th of March 2020, Nigeria has recorded two confirmed cases of COVID19. One case is now negative and has been discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Also giving update on the response efforts of government to the virus, the minister said,”The multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by NCDC continues to coordinate national response activities.”

“NCDC has developed a guidance for mass gatherings just as he said:” We have not advised against any closures or cancellations of large events. “

“However, organisers must ensure that appropriate measures are in place such as temperature scanners, hand-washing facilities,” he said.

He said, ”An interim case management guideline has been developed and disseminated to health workers.”

“We are training health workers from all states, in stages. This has been completed in Lagos and Ogun Citizens are advised to discourage the spread of misinformation that causes fear and panic.

“This continues to increase. Please only rely on information shared through the official channels of the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC or State Ministry of Health.

“NCDC has launched a new website focused only on COVID-19. The website is updated daily and has all the information needed including daily situation reports, guidance for schools, guidance for health workers and more,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...