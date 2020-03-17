Buhari bans public officials, civil servants from traveling over coronavirus

The Nigerian government has banned its political appointees and civil servants from undertaking foreign trips because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, announced the measure on Tuesday night after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus.

President Buhari last week set up the 14-man presidential task force to monitor the development of COVID-19 pandemic disease across the country and around the world.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Mustapha said the composition of the task force would enable Nigeria in its multi-sectoral and intergovernmental approach to the national response.

Mustapha said the committee has six months to deliberate on the six terms of references given to it.

The six-point terms are: strengthening the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19, strengthen collaboration with all tiers of Government, private sector, Faith-Based Organisations, civil societies, donors and partners.

Others are to build awareness among the populace, direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when necessary.

The committee is also expected to lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases and advise government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.

Mustapha announced the appointment of a national co-ordinator for the committee. He is Dr. Sani Aliyu, who was appointed by President Buhari.

Aliyu will manage the daily activities of the committee, in collaboration with existing institutions and structures, Mustapha said.

“The national coordinator will be responsible for cohesion and efficiency in the roles played by the different agencies, operating in the treatment of the national response strategy, ” he said.

Members of the task force committee, apart from the chairman, Boss Mustapha are Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Mr Hadi Sirika, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services.

Others are, Mr Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of State, Health, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Environment.

The other members are Mr Yusuf Bichi, Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr Chikwe Thekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu.

Mustapha assured of the President’s commitment to supporting the committee in ensuring safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

