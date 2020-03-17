BREAKING: Lagos Announces Another Case Of Coronavirus

A local resident wears a protective face mask on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Nigerian health authorities said theyre tracing everyone whos been in contact with an Italian man who tested positive for the coronavirus, the first such case in sub-Saharan Africa. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This is the third case of the virus in Nigeria and a new case-independent of the index case.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health broke the news on Tuesday on its Twitter page.

The ministry explained that the case was that of a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation and developed symptoms, thereby testing positive.

The ministry further added that the patient is now receiving treatment.

