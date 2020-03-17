BREAKING: Lagos Announces Another Case Of Coronavirus

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This is the third case of the virus in Nigeria and a new case-independent of the index case.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health broke the news on Tuesday on its Twitter page.

The ministry explained that the case was that of a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation and developed symptoms, thereby testing positive.

The ministry further added that the patient is now receiving treatment.

