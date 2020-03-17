BREAKING: Appeal Court orders stay of execution suspending Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman

The Appeal Court on Monday ordered a stay of execution of the Abuja High Court’s judgment suspending Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC).

The Appeal Court had on Monday postponed indefinitely hearing in Oshiomhole’s case against his suspension by the High Court.

The court later reversed itself and heard the relief sought by the Oshiomhole on Monday evening.

A three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaha unanimous granted the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued by the lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun.

The court also restrained the respondents from further taking any further steps in relation to the March 4, 2020 order by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the FCT.

“We employ political parties to try to resolve their differences amicably without having to unnecessarily bother the court,” Justice Yahaya said.

The Appeal Court judgment is coming few hours after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was suspended indefinitely.

The NEC meeting was supposed to hold on Tuesday where many believed that the fate of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole will be decided.

The meeting was suspended indefinitely after the APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari and the governors took the decision to suspend the event after a brief meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, Mr Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, who spoke with reporters after the meeting, said the governors urged the President to support the postponement until the governors were able to resolve the issues in the party.

According to him, Buhari approved the postponement and that the president was very happy in doing so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...